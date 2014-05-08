MOSCOW May 8 Russian stocks turned negative on Thursday after Interfax news agency reported that a referendum on possible secession would go ahead in eastern Ukraine on May 11, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for the vote to be postponed.

Russia's MICEX and RTS indexes stood 0.5 percent lower at 1005 GMT. Both were up on the day before the reports. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Nigel Stephenson)