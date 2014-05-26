MOSCOW May 26 Russian assets hit multi-month
highs on Monday after the likely winner of Ukraine's
presidential election promised dialogue with Moscow to end a
conflict with pro-Russian rebels.
The rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.8 percent
at 1,450 points at 0725 GMT and the dollar-based RTS index
rose 1.1 percent to 1,341 points, both hitting
three-month highs.
The rouble touched four-month highs against the dollar and
the euro.
"Investors are clearly expecting an easing of geopolitical
tensions," said Oleg Shagov, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank. "A
certain amount of uncertainty has been taken away after the
Ukrainian presidential election."
Stocks and the rouble have now recouped the falls they
incurred since President Vladimir Putin won parliamentary
backing to send troops into Ukraine in Moscow's biggest
confrontation with the West since the Cold War.
Ukrainian exit polls gave Petro Poroshenko, a confectionery
magnate with long experience in government, more than 55 percent
of the vote on Sunday, well ahead of former Prime Minister Yulia
Tymoshenko in second place with just over 12 percent.
If his majority is confirmed by results on Monday, there
will be no need for a runoff vote on June 15.
Investors will likely be reassured by Poroshenko's promise
to seek a meeting with Putin to establish stability in eastern
Ukraine.
"This (promise) gives the impression that a person has come
to power who is capable of re-establishing the country's
neutrality and working both with Russia and the European Union,"
said Roman Grinchenko, an Investcafe analyst.
The West had threatened a new wave of sanctions targeting
key sectors of the Russian economy if Moscow disrupted Sunday's
election. U.S. President Barack Obama said the election should
help unify Ukraine.
The rouble also benefited from the run-up to the
end-of-month tax period, when Russian exporters convert part of
their foreign currency holdings into roubles to pay taxes.
The rouble firmed 0.30 percent against the dollar-euro
basket to 39.63 by 0725 GMT. It strengthened 0.28
percent against the dollar to 34.07 and 0.34 percent against the
euro to 46.42.
Banks gained after Putin on Friday pledged to support major
domestic lenders by giving them more capacity to advance loans.
Banks will be able to convert subordinated loans to shares to
allow them to expand opportunities in giving loans and to reduce
the cost of credit, he said.
Russia's largest bank Sberbank was nearly 2
percent higher while its second largest, VTB, rose 1
percent.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Megan Davies, John
Stonestreet)