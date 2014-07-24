* RTS, MICEX cut losses after EU sanctions proposal
* Banks underperform
* Markets awaits Friday's rate decision
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, July 24 Russian assets trimmed their
losses after the European Union disclosed details of possible
new sanctions on Moscow for its involvement in Ukraine, with
analysts saying implementation of the measures was not
guaranteed.
At 1425 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was
down 0.7 percent at 1,263 points after losing as much as 1.5
percent earlier in the trading session.
The rouble-traded MICEX was unchanged at 1,405
points, recovering from a 0.5 percent decline at the opening.
The EU said on Thursday it would target state-owned Russian
banks and their ability to finance Moscow's faltering economy in
its most serious sanctions so far over the Ukraine crisis, under
proposals considered by EU governments.
"Probably market players keep in mind that for the
implementation of such a serious package of measures, the
unanimous approval of all member states of the European Union is
necessary," Sofia Kirsanova, an analyst at Raiffeisen Capital in
Moscow, said in a note.
"In practice, it is difficult to achieve."
However, the financial subindex on MICEX, a
market capitalisation-weighted price index of Russia's top-tier
and most liquid financial stocks, underperformed, trading down
2.6 percent.
Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, was 1.1 percent lower
and VTB, the second biggest lender by
assets, traded down 0.9 percent.
RATE MEETING
Investors are nervous about Friday's central bank rate
meeting. Although most expect already high interest rates to
remain on hold to counter inflation, the central bank has
surprised the market already this year.
"Although the macroeconomic picture has not altered
materially enough since the last meeting to push the central
bank out of its wait-and-see stance, the re-escalation of
geopolitical tensions has raised concerns about the possibility
of additional tightening," VTB Capital analysts wrote in a note.
"Relatively mild market pressure on the rouble, however,
suggests that the central bank would be well-advised just to
talk the talk and save the little policy powder it has left in
its stores."
The rouble was 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar at
35.06 after opening the session down 0.7 percent
versus the greenback.
The Russian currency traded 0.6 percent lower at 47.22
versus the euro <EURRUBTN=MCX.
This has left the currency nearly 0.5 percent weaker at
40.53 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank
uses to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
Russian sovereign debt insurance costs rose on Thursday and
dollar bonds fell after the EU's new sanctions proposal.
Credit default swaps (CDS) used to insure against default or
debt restructuring rose 17 basis points after opening the
session at a one-week low of 197 bps, Markit data showed.
Russian yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries widened 5 bps on
the EMBI Global index 11EML to 280 bps, lagging the index which
saw average spreads tighten 3 bps.
