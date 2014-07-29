MOSCOW, July 29 Russian stocks rose slightly on
Tuesday after a deep decline in the previous session in
anticipation of broader economic sanctions which could be
imposed by the European Union on Russia this week.
"The Russian market has become seriously oversold and may
see a moderate bounce (on Tuesday)," analysts at Uralsib wrote
in a note.
At 0603 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index opened
0.2 percent higher at 1,211 points after falling 3 percent on
Monday. The rouble-traded MICEX gained 0.6 percent to
1,370 points.
The rouble, however, extended its losses, opening 0.3
percent down against the dollar at 35.64 and
trading now at 10-week lows.
Provided all 28 EU member states can agree, the new measures
will target capital markets, defence and sensitive technology as
well trade and investment restrictions on Crimea, which Russia
annexed from Ukraine earlier this year.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)