MOSCOW Aug 7 Russian assets fell in early trade on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered food import restrictions on countries which have imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

At 0605 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.5 percent at 1,155 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.4 percent lower at 1,329 points.

The rouble was 0.2 pct weaker against the dollar at 36.25. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)