(Adds comments, updates prices)
MOSCOW, Sept 26 The Russian rouble hit a new
record low against the dollar on Friday, hurt in part by
companies' foreign debt repayments, while shares in conglomerate
Sistema plunged after another twist in a criminal
investigation into its chairman.
The rouble fell heavily, reversing a brief rally earlier in
the week linked to major tax payments by exporters due on
Thursday. It crashed through its previous low of 38.93 roubles
to the dollar, as well as the psychologically significant level
of 39 roubles, setting a new record low of 39.15.
By 1415 GMT, the rouble was 1.5 percent weaker against the
dollar at 39.05. It was also down 1 percent
versus the euro at 49.62, and 1.2 percent weaker
at 43.79 against the dollar-euro basket.
The rouble has touched several historic lows in the past
few months as investors in Russian assets have taken fright over
the Ukraine crisis and as prices of oil, a major Russian export,
have fallen below $100 a barrel.
All emerging market currencies are now coming under pressure
on anticipation of higher interest rates in the United States,
which has pushed the dollar to a four-year high.
"A combination of factors is pressuring the rouble. Firstly,
dollar appreciation against developed and emerging market
currencies, and secondly, Russian corporates and banks are de
facto shut out of foreign capital markets," said Maxim Korovin,
a forex analyst at VTB Capital in Moscow.
Korovin said the second factor - the result of Western
sanctions over Ukraine - was exerting a constant drag on the
rouble as many companies were having to buy foreign currency to
meet external debt repayments, and were unable to attract new
funding in foreign currencies.
"The story is just the same. No one has cancelled it, there
are no positives, and we are moving to where we were moving
before," said Alfa Bank trader Igor Akinshin.
However, some analysts argue that the currency market is
overreacting and the rouble is due for a rebound.
"If we are talking about fundamental pre-conditions of how
much the rouble should now be worth, simply based on the
economic situation and the state of markets as a whole, the
dollar, of course is very strongly overvalued," Edvard Golosov,
director of asset management at BCS Premier, said in a note.
BCS Express analyst Ivan Kopeikin said the rouble is likely
to rally once investors become convinced that there will be no
more Western sanctions and the existing ones will be
reconsidered. "Therefore the rouble could already quite soon
return to the level of 38 (to the dollar)", he said in a note.
Hopes of a rollback in the West's sanctions on Russia had
fuelled stock market optimism in recent days but were fading on
Friday after EU diplomats downplayed the likelihood of an
immediate easing.
The market mood was further soured by a Russian court's
decision to seize conglomerate Sistema's shares in oil company
Bashneft as part of a criminal investigation.
However, the market trimmed losses in late trading,
following a positive start on Wall Street and following comments
by the EU's energy Commissioner saying that there had been
progress in three-way gas talks between Russia, the EU and
Ukraine.
The dollar-denominated RTS share index was down 1.5
percent to 1,158 points, largely reflecting the plunging rouble.
The rouble-based MICEX index was flat at 1,436 points.
Sistema was the worst performer, tumbling 22 percent after
steep falls in the previous session, while Bashneft
fell 6 percent.
Sistema, which acquired an almost 80 percent stake in
Bashneft for $2.5 billion in 2009, has been unable to deal in
its Bashneft shares since July because of a related
investigation. Its chairman, oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov, has
been placed under house arrest.
"An unpleasant mood will continue to hang over the Russian
stock market due to the 'Yevtushenkov case'," Anastasia Sosnova,
an analyst at Rossiysky Kapital bank, said in a note. "Market
players see a so-called 'political element' in this case, which
in turn undermines the desire to invest in Russian assets."
The crackdown on Sistema has invited comparisons with the
Kremlin's confiscation of the Yukos oil company in the 2000s.
"The returning 'ghost of Yukos' is a powerful limit on
purchases and has significantly spoilt the mood of the markets,"
commented Andrei Dirgin, director of analysis at Alfa Forex.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Jason Bush; Editing by
Susan Fenton)