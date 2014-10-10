MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia's rouble currency slid at
the opening and Moscow-listed shares dropped sharply on Friday,
weighed down in part by a sharp fall in oil prices and global
growth worries.
The central bank has spent at least $3.3 billion defending
the rouble since last Friday, according to official data.
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis have starved
Russian firms of dollars by shutting them out of international
capital markets, in turn pressuring the rouble.
By 0625 GMT, the rouble was 0.13 percent weaker against the
dollar at 40.20 and lost 0.24 percent to trade at
51.05 versus the euro.
That left the currency 0.19 percent weaker at 45.08 against
the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge
the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
The central bank said on Friday it had shifted the
boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 15 kopecks to
36.00-45.00 against the basket as of Oct. 9.
The rouble breached the new boundaries of its trading band
within the opening minutes of trading. The central bank
automatically intervenes to defend the rouble once it crosses
the boundaries of its trading band.
Weaker prices for oil, one of Russia's chief exports, were a
major drag on both the currency and stocks in early trade, with
the two major Russian stock indexes down over 1 percent.
Futures for international crude benchmark Brent tumbled over
$1 to below $89 a barrel on Friday, trading at their weakest
since 2010.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.3
percent to 1,074 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX
traded 0.9 percent lower at 1,371 points.
Russia's top lender Sberbank was 1.3 percent
weaker, while the country's largest oil producer, Rosneft
, was down 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)