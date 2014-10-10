(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov
MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia's rouble plunged again on
Friday, and traders said the central bank intervened heavily to
slow its slide, as oil prices dropped and Russian companies
locked out of international capital markets drove demand for
dollars.
The central bank says it has spent $3.3 billion defending
the rouble between last Friday and Wednesday, but the total
amount over the past week is likely to be far larger, since the
bank releases its intervention data with a two-day lag.
The rouble has been pressured for months by a plunge in
prices for oil, one of Russia's chief exports. Western sanctions
over the Ukraine crisis and dollar strength linked to
speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
have also taken their toll.
Early on Friday, the bank said it had shifted the rouble's
floating corridor on Thursday, but the currency breached the new
limits within the opening minutes of trading before extending
losses.
"The market is being driven by demand for foreign currency,
which is being unconvincingly countered by the central bank
shifting the boundaries of its currency corridor," Vladimir
Evtisfeev, a financial analyst at Bank Zenit in Moscow, said in
a note.
Sanctions over Ukraine mean dollars and euros are in short
supply, because major Russian firms are shut out of Western
capital markets but still need foreign currency to service their
overseas debts. Russian companies and banks have some $50
billion in external debt repayments due in the fourth quarter,
according to the central bank.
The rouble has lost around 18 percent against the dollar
this year, and the central bank has spent more than $40 billion
in interventions, the bulk of which came in March when the
Ukraine crisis escalated.
The central bank said early on Friday it had shifted the
boundaries of its floating rouble corridor 15 kopecks higher to
36.00-45.00 against a dollar-euro basket as of Oct. 9
and had spent $1.5 billion in interventions on Wednesday.
DOWNWARD SPIRAL
The rouble broke through the central bank's new boundaries
straight after trading began, later hitting a low of 45.26
against the basket.
The central bank automatically intervenes to defend the
rouble once it crosses the boundaries of its trading band. It
moves the band by 5 kopecks once it has spent $350 million in
forex interventions. That implies the bank spent around $1
billion in additional forex interventions on Thursday.
The rouble was 0.62 percent weaker against the dollar at
40.39 at 1430 GMT after touching a record low of
40.46. It lost 0.1 percent to trade at 50.98 versus the euro
.
Traders said the central bank continued to intervene heavily
in the currency market on Friday and had probably shifted its
rouble corridor by another 20 kopecks. Alfa Bank analysts
estimate the bank sold around $2 billion in foreign currency to
support the rouble on Friday.
"For the moment, the prospects for the rouble don't look
promising," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist for Russia and
CIS at ING Bank in Moscow.
"If oil prices stay around $90 a barrel until the end of the
year, then net capital outflows could exceed the current account
surplus by at least $5 billion, which could force the central
bank to move the top of the corridor to 45.70."
Weaker oil prices were a major drag on both the currency and
stocks on Friday, with Russia's two main share indexes down more
than 1 percent. Futures for international crude benchmark Brent
tumbled over $1 to below $89 a barrel on Friday, their weakest
since 2010.
The dollar-denominated RTS share index was down 2.2
percent at 1,065 points. Its rouble-based peer MICEX was
1.3 percent lower at 1,366 points.
Russia's top lender, Sberbank, was down 0.2
percent. The country's largest oil producer, Rosneft,
fell 2.6 percent.
