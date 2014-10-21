(Recasts to focus on rouble, adds comments)
MOSCOW Oct 21 Pressure on the rouble eased
slightly on Tuesday as Russian firms sold foreign currency to
pay taxes falling due in roubles, but stock market sentiment was
soured by the death of French oil major Total's chief executive
in a plane crash in Moscow.
At 0915 GMT the Russian currency was 0.17 percent stronger
against the dollar at 40.96 and gained 0.17
percent to trade at 52.50 versus the euro.
That left the currency 0.17 percent stronger at 46.16
against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses
to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
"There's a solid foreign currency offer on the market, while
demand for dollars is less than in recent days," a currency
dealer based in Moscow said.
The Russian currency has been pressured by falling oil
prices, Western sanctions restricting Russian firms' access to
international capital markets, and a stronger dollar, prompting
the central bank to spend more than $13 billion to defend the
rouble since the start of the month.
The rouble weakened at market opening on Tuesday, briefly
touching the upper limits of its trading band against the
dollar-euro basket, before paring losses as Russian exporters
offered foreign currency to the market.
Also providing support, prices for global crude benchmark
Brent rose to over $86 a barrel. Oil is one of Russia's
chief exports, and sales of oil and gas account for up to half
of Russia's federal budget revenues.
The central bank currently steps in to defend the currency
once it weakens beyond 46.30 roubles per basket.
Russian shares were mixed on Tuesday after the death of
Total's CEO Christophe de Margerie in an overnight
plane crash and as trading on European stock markets was choppy.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was 0.4 percent
higher at 1,061 points by 0915 GMT, reversing early losses,
while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.3 percent
higher at 1,380 points.
Total's de Margerie was killed when his private jet collided
with a snow plough during takeoff at Moscow's Vnukovo
International Airport overnight, the company and airport
officials said.
"Reactions to the tragic death of Total CEO Christophe de
Margerie in Moscow late last night may dominate news flow,"
analysts at Sberbank Investment Research wrote in a note.
Novatek, in which Total is a shareholder and key
partner in the Yamal liquefied natural gas project in the
Arctic, was down 0.4 percent, while top bank Sberbank
was up 0.6 percent.
The Finance Ministry on Tuesday cancelled its weekly auction
of treasury bonds for the second week in a row, citing
unfavourable market conditions.
