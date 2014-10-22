MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian shares opened higher on
Wednesday while the rouble was steady, reflecting reviving
global risk appetite and shrugging off a failure of Russia and
Ukraine to reach a gas deal.
At 0630 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up
0.4 percent to 1,068 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX
was 0.3 percent higher at 1,387 points.
Russia's indexes have risen every day this week, following
global stock markets which are reviving from large falls seen
last week. Asian markets were up on Wednesday, after Wall Street
saw its largest one-day gain of the year on Tuesday.
The Russian market rose despite the failure of talks in
Brussels on Tuesday to finalise a deal aimed at settling a
long-standing dispute between Russia and Ukraine over gas
supplies. A deal is now expected next week.
Shares in gas company Gazprom were up 0.2 percent,
broadly similar to the market.
"Although Russia and Ukraine failed yesterday to reach an
accord on gas supplies for the coming winter, significant
progress was made, and details are likely to be worked out next
week," Alfa Bank analysts said in a note.
Investors in Russia are also watching parliamentary
elections in Ukraine on Sunday, where a strong showing by
nationalist forces could undermine an already shaky ceasefire in
the country's east.
Zerich Capital analyst Elena Shishkina said in a note that
the Russian market was being held back by continuing violence in
Ukraine, and by fears that rating agency Standard and Poors will
lower Russia's sovereign rating when it reviews it on Friday.
"The probability of this event is not great, but this year
investors have risked enough and in the last two months of the
year they want to take a break from risks," she said.
The price of oil, a key driver of Russian asset prices, was
little changed on Wednesday, with benchmark Brent hovering just
above $86 per barrel.
The rouble was little changed, stabilising for a second day
after sharp falls. It is typically supported towards the end of
the month by tax payments requiring companies to convert foreign
currency earnings into roubles.
The rouble was 0.07 percent stronger against the dollar at
40.94 and lost 0.05 percent to 52.14 versus the
euro.
This has left the currency 0.01 percent stronger at 45.97
against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses
to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)