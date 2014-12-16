MOSCOW Dec 16 The Russian central bank's overnight decision to hike rates by 650 basis points after the rouble suffered its largest daily fall in 15 years was expected to temporarily stabilise the currency on Tuesday.

Analysts said Tuesday may be judgment day for the rouble after the central bank hiked its key rate to 17 percent at an overnight meeting following the currency's plunge by around 10 percent, its worst fall since the Russian financial crisis in 1998.

It has fallen 50 percent against the dollar so far since the beginning of 2014, making it the world's worst-performing emerging market currency this year and putting pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin whose popularity has been largely based on providing financial stability.

The market will watch to see whether the move by the central bank is enough to stem its fall.

"We are not expecting a sharp recovery - a recovery towards 50 (roubles per dollar) will definitely not happen," said Dmitry Stadnik, a trader at Rosbank in Moscow.

"We are expecting some firming, but first of all we are expecting big volatility."

The rouble closed at 64.45 versus the dollar on Monday and 9 percent down against the euro at 78.87 .

"There will be a firming of the currency - towards 61 (roubles per dollar), maybe lower, towards 60," said Igor Akinshin, a trader at Alfa Bank.

"However, we need a set of measures - a single rate hike as such may not be enough ... comments on further steps from the leadership of the central bank are crucial."

Analysts said all eyes are on the central bank.

"The market opening on Dec. 16 will be a decisive moment for (monetary) policy - if today's measures fail to stem the rouble rout, there is a high probability that policy will veer in a more unorthodox direction," said in a note analysts at Eurasia Group.

Oil, which combined with Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its role in the Ukraine crisis, has been the main force behind the rouble's demise, but on Monday, it was neither of the two factors, analysts say.

"This was an obvious proof that what now rules the Russian currency is not oil, or even waiting for its move, but panic fuelled by a large number of rumours about the return of our country to the "98-year" regime," said Alena Afanasyeva, a senior analyst at Forex Club in Moscow.

In 1998, the rouble collapsed within a matter of days, forcing Russia into a default.

"Despite the fact that Russia's position is undoubtedly more stable than in the 90s, the fact that the pair set an intraday record of growth since 1999 scares even those most level-headed."

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)