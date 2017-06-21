* Rouble up after hitting 60.24 vs dollar, its weakest since
Feb
* Rouble tracks higher oil prices
* Still pressured by geopolitical tensions
* Asset firm says oil deterred it from buying Russian
Eurobond
MOSCOW, June 21 The Russian rouble took a
breather after falling through the psychologically important
floor of 60 against the dollar on the back of lower oil prices
and risks of new sanctions against Russia.
The rouble traded at 59.66 versus against the
dollar as of 1406 GMT, rebounding from its lowest level since
early February of 60.24 hit earlier in the day.
Brent crude prices inched higher to $45.96 per
barrel after sliding to $45.42 the day earlier, a drop that took
year-to-date losses to around 20 percent and marked the oil
blend's worst performance in the first half of the year since
1997.
The recovery in the rouble traces moves in prices for oil,
Russia's key exports, reminding market players of Russia's
notorious vulnerability to oil prices.
John Peta, head of emerging debt at asset management firm
Old Mutual Global Investors in London, said his fund decided not
to buy Russian bonds this time "primarily because oil prices
have been dropping and we didn't want to increase exposure to
oil related credits".
Still, Russia managed to successfully borrow $3 billion by
selling two tranches of new Eurobonds to foreign investors
despite geopolitical tensions with the West.
ROUBLE OUTLOOK
Gaining around 3 percent versus the dollar so far this year,
the Russian unit remains comfortably far from this year's low of
61.3 versus the dollar and from its weakest ever level of 85.99
reached in January 2016.
Analysts do not predict a further immediate weakening in the
rouble, saying it should see some support from export-focused
companies that convert dollars to meet local duties in the
second half of the month.
Alfa Bank said in a note the rouble drop might not be the
beginning of a large-scale depreciation as the currency should
remain in a range of 55-60 versus the dollar.
But apart from fundamental factors, such as oil prices and
economic performance, the Russian currency may also be a victim
of relations between Moscow and Washington.
The Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday that a U.S.
reconnaissance RC-135 plane had swerved dangerously in the
proximity of a Russian Su-27 fighter jet over the Baltic
Sea.
The incident, which recalled the Cold War era, came amid new
sanctions on Russia, approved by the U.S. government, and
expectations of more financial penalties over Russia's role in
the Syrian conflict and alleged meddling in the U.S. elections.
"The long rouble consensus, which has been one of the most
popular constructive EMFX positions since early 2016, looks to
be in jeopardy," analysts at Citi said in a note.
The reasons for a possible revision of the rouble outlook
are chances of new U.S. sanctions on Russia, geopolitical
tensions in Syria and concerns that oil prices might stay low
longer than thought, Citi said.
Raiffeisen bank analysts said the rouble still looked too
strong for current oil price levels, adding that the Russian
currency is expected to weaken by the end of the third quarter.
Versus the euro, the rouble lost 0.2 percent to 66.46 versus
, recovering from 67.06, its weakest level since
Dec. 9 touched earlier on Wednesday.
