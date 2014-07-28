MOSCOW, July 28 Russian assets fell on Monday after a newspaper reported that shareholders in now-defunct oil producer Yukos had won a $50 billion international court case against Russia and because of tension over Ukraine.

At 0605 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.7 percent at 1,224.8 points, while its rouble-traded peer MICEX traded 1.17 percent lower at 1,371.8 points.

Shares in Russia's top oil producer, Rosneft, were down 1.9 percent after the Kommersant daily reported a court in the Hague would rule that Moscow must pay $50 billion for expropriating Yukos assets. Most were handed to Rosneft in auctions. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)