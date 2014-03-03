MOSCOW, March 3 "Hysteria" on Russian markets
will subside because of Central Bank interventions to support
the rouble, but Russia faces a period of strained ties with the
European Union and the United States which will weigh on the
economy, a senior official said.
Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach told Reuters on
Monday that capital flight would continue, increasing pressure
on the rouble.
"The wave of hysteria will pass, but it is difficult to say
when," Klepach said.
"Anyway, what lies ahead of us is a period of more
confrontation and difficulties. For us, that will mean more
complicated relations with the European Union, the States, with
all the resulting consequences."
