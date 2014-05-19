MOSCOW May 19 Russia's rouble-denominated MICEX index rose above 1,400 points on Monday for the first time since March 3, when Moscow stocks plummeted after President Vladimir Putin received authorisation to intervene militarily in Ukraine.

At 0610 GMT, the index was at 1,402.2 points, up 0.7 percent since Friday. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)