Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
MOSCOW Jan 12 The Moscow Exchange said trading on its derivatives market was interrupted at 2:04 p.m. (1104 GMT) on Monday.
It said in a statement it was investigating the cause of the suspension. (Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.