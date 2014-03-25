BRIEF-Sundy Land Investment's unit wins land auction for 699.7 mln yuan
* Says unit wins land auction for 699.7 million yuan ($101.63 million)
MOSCOW, March 25 The Russian finance ministry said on Tuesday it was cancelling its weekly treasury bond auction, due to be held on Wednesday.
The cancellation is due to "unfavourable market conditions", the ministry said in a statement.
This is the fourth week in a row the ministry cancelled the sale of its domestic bonds, so-called OFZ bonds. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
