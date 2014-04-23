MOSCOW, April 23 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it had cancelled its weekly treasury bond auction as the bids received did not adequately reflect the value of the securities.

The ministry had planned to sell up to 20 billion roubles ($560 million) worth of 11-year and six-year bonds.

But the auction was called off "due to a lack of bids at price levels that would adequately reflect the credit quality of the bonds," the ministry said in a statement.

The auction has been cancelled for the third week in a row.

