BRIEF-Palestine's Al Mashriq Insurance Q1 income falls
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
MOSCOW, Sept 11 The Russian rouble reached a new historic low against the dollar on Thursday, shortly after British Prime Minister David Cameron said the European Union would introduce new sanctions against Russia on Friday.
At 1108 GMT the rouble was trading at 31.54, below its previous historic low of 37.51 hit on Sept 1. (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago