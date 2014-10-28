(Updates to reflect afternoon trading)
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW Oct 28 The rouble weakened further on
Tuesday, hitting record lows for the fifth straight day against
both the dollar and the euro and increasing pressure on the
central bank to take decisive action at a rate meeting later in
the week.
At 1500 GMT, the rouble was 0.44 percent weaker against the
dollar at 42.46 and lost 0.86 percent to trade at
54.13 versus the euro.
That left the currency 0.63 percent weaker at 47.71 against
the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge
the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
The rouble has fallen over 20 percent against the dollar
this year on falling oil prices, risk aversion towards Russia
because of its role in the Ukraine crisis and demand for foreign
currency from Russian firms shut out of Western capital markets.
Its slide has intensified since the start of October,
prompting the central bank to spend some $20 billion of its
forex reserves to curb its decline. There is growing speculation
the bank may raise rates to support the rouble when it next
meets on Oct. 31.
"The continued slide in the rouble over the past few weeks
has raised the prospect that Russia is in the grip of a
self-fulfilling currency crisis in which the mere anticipation
of currency weakness spurs further capital outflows and pushes
the rouble even lower," Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets
economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a note.
"The central bank needs to regain the initiative. A first
step would be to raise interest rates by more than the market
expects at this week's board meeting," Shearing said.
On Wednesday the bank will launch a scheme to provide up to
$50 billion to banks through repo loans, holding a 28-day dollar
repo auction in an effort to support the rouble. But the scheme
has done little to calm markets.
VTB Capital analysts said on Tuesday that the bank's
interventions this month were comparable to the amount it had
spent in March as the Ukraine crisis escalated.
"However, we highlight one difference: in March the central
bank's participation in FX trading exceeded 20 percent only
occasionally (during four sessions), while in October the
regulator has been visibly present in the market during most
trading days," they said.
The oil price, a major driver of Russian asset prices, was
flat on Tuesday at just under $86 per barrel.
Russian stocks, meanwhile, moved higher on Tuesday, gaining
for the second straight session, boosted in part by comments
from Moscow's foreign minister that Russia would recognise the
results of Ukraine's weekend parliamentary election.
The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1 percent to
1,050 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX was 1.5
percent higher at 1,415 points.
Russian steelmaker MMK rose over 5
percent after approving changes to its dividend policy to make
payments more regular and predictable.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Lidia Kelly;
Editing by Jason Bush and Ralph Boulton)