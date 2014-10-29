(Adds comments, detail throughout)

MOSCOW Oct 29 The rouble weakened on Wednesday, touching new all-time lows against both the dollar and euro, as expectations build that the central bank could let the currency float in the near future.

At 0805 GMT, the rouble was 0.57 percent weaker against the dollar at 42.71 and lost 0.66 percent to trade at 54.40 versus the euro.

That left the currency 0.61 percent weaker at 47.97 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

"Apart from rising expectations there will be a shift to a freely floating exchange rate already at Friday's rate meeting, a further worsening of sentiment could happen given disagreements over elections in the self-proclaimed DNR/LNR (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics)," Dmitry Polevoy, chief Russia economist for ING Bank in Moscow, said in a note.

On Tuesday Ukraine condemned as "destructive and provocative" Russia's stance towards the elections organised by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine next Sunday, saying Moscow's recognition of the vote could wreck chances of bringing peace.

The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices, broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis and demand for foreign currency from Russian firms shut out of international capital markets.

The central bank said early on Wednesday it had spent a further $2.5 billion defending the rouble on Monday. That takes the total cost of defending the currency to over $20 billion this month and over $60 billion since the start of the year.

Global oil benchmark Brent moved slightly higher on Wednesday and was trading at around $86.50 a barrel.

Russian shares, meanwhile, fell back slightly after strong gains in the previous two sessions.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6 percent to 1,043 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX was 0.1 percent lower at 1,414 points.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jason Bush)