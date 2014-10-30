(Adds details, trader and analyst reaction)

MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's rouble strengthened sharply against both dollar and euro early on Thursday afternoon, with traders citing a Ukrainian news agency report of an unofficial deal between Russia and Ukraine on the future status of Crimea.

Reuters is checking the report.

At 1055 GMT, the rouble was up around 2 percent from Wednesday's close against the dollar to trade at 42.33 after opening the session around 0.7 percent lower.

It gained around 2.2 percent from the previous close to trade at 53.41 versus the euro after also opening sharply lower.

Several traders in Moscow and London cited an article citing the UNIAN agency that President Vladimir Putin and President Petro Poroshenko may have reached an agreement on Crimea as the reason behind the move in the Russian currency.

A forex trader said there could have also been a change in the central bank's interventions policy ahead of its rate meeting on Friday.

Analysts said that positive headlines on Russia-Ukraine gas talks could also be behind the sharp correction in the rouble.

