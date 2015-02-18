(Adds details and comment, updates prices)

MOSCOW Feb 18 The rouble and Russian stocks rose strongly on Wednesday after Ukrainian troops began to pull out from a besieged town in the Donbass region.

At 1450 GMT the rouble was up 1.9 percent against the dollar at 61.29 and 2.1 percent stronger at 69.76 against the euro.

The dollar-based RTS stock index was up 4.6 percent to 936 points while the rouble-based MICEX was up 1.5 percent at 1,821.

The gains came despite a steep fall in the oil price, reversing the situation earlier in the day, when Russian markets had been supported by stronger oil but weighed down by worries about the situation in Ukraine.

Oil benchmark Brent, which had risen strongly on Tuesday evening to a two-month high, was down 1.3 percent on Wednesday to $61.75 a barrel.

Tom Levinson, forex analyst at Sberbank Investment Research, said investors hoped that Ukraine's withdrawal from the embattled town of Debaltseve meant last week's Minsk peace deal would still be implemented and tougher Western sanctions against Russia avoided.

"The newsflow out of Ukraine has been on balance positive today," he said. "The market doesn't really care which way that issue (of Debaltseve) is resolved. It just wants some clarity so that 'Minsk II' and the ceasefire agreement can move to the next steps."

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko announced on Wednesday that the country's forces were carrying out a "planned and organised" departure from the town, which has been under siege by Russian-backed separatists for weeks.

The rebels' attack on Debaltseve has been condemned by Western governments as a breach of the peace agreement, but they have also expressed hopes that the deal could still be salvaged.

The fate of the Minsk deal is a crucial driver for Russian financial markets as it is likely to determine the future course of Western sanctions against Russia.

On the bond market, there was also sign of reviving investor appetite. Russia's Finance Ministry sold 15 billion roubles ($240 million) of OFZ treasury bonds at two auctions, the whole amount on offer.

