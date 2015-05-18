(Updates prices to reflect afternoon trading, adds comment)

MOSCOW May 18 Russia's rouble strengthened on Monday, helped by companies selling foreign currency ahead of end-of-month tax payments to the state budget and also by weak demand for dollars and euros.

At 1330 GMT, the rouble was around 0.7 percent stronger against the dollar at 49.22 and gained 1.3 percent to trade at 56.00 versus the euro.

The rouble's rise came despite central bank purchases of foreign currency to top up its reserves -- a policy shift announced last week -- and modest losses in global prices for oil, Russia's chief export.

Russia's end-of-month tax period began on May 15, with the bulk of the taxes falling due next week, including those for which exporters convert most foreign currency into roubles.

Analysts say demand for foreign currency has tailed off now that the peak of foreign debt repayments by Russian firms in the first half of the year has passed.

On Monday, the central bank said it bought $200 million on the forex market on May 14, the maximum daily amount it said it would buy to replenish the reserves.

The bank also cancelled a one-year forex repo auction that it has been holding to ease demand for dollars following a collapse in the rouble in December.

"Today's decision not to hold the yearly auction indirectly points to a willingness to restrain the rouble's rise," Dmitry Polevoy, an economist at ING Bank in Moscow, said in a note.

The rouble is the best-performing emerging-market currency in 2015 in an index compiled by JPMorgan and is up some 20 percent against the U.S. dollar this year.

Russian policymakers including Finance Minister Anton Siluanov have been at pains to suggest a recent rouble rally has been overdone. A stronger rouble threatens to inflate Russia's budget deficit by depressing the country's earnings from exports of oil and gas in rouble terms.

Russian share indexes were mixed on Monday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.6 percent to 1,081 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX was down 0.1 percent at 1,689 points.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Gareth Jones)