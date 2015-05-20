(Updates prices, adds comment)

MOSCOW May 20 The Russian rouble fell on Wednesday, hurt by a stronger dollar and greater demand for foreign exchange, which outweighed forex sales by exporters before end-of-month tax payments.

At 1150 GMT, the rouble was around 0.9 percent weaker against the dollar at 49.99 and lost 0.6 percent to trade at 55.50 versus the euro.

The rouble lost ground despite rising prices for oil, the country's chief export. Brent crude was trading up 1.4 percent at $64.9 a barrel after falling sharply on Tuesday.

Russia's central bank started buying foreign currency last week to replenish its reserves, while a senior Finance Ministry official said on Tuesday his ministry views the current rouble rate as attractive for forex purchases for budgetary reasons.

The central bank said on Wednesday it had bought $200 million worth of foreign currency on the market on May 18.

"There is forex buying, though it's not entirely clear where from. At the same time, the forex offer is less today than on Tuesday," Igor Akinshin at Alfa Bank said.

He added the rouble's losses could deepen if it broke through the 50.5 level to the dollar.

The dollar was around 0.3 percent stronger against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, pressuring emerging-market currencies worldwide.

Russian share indexes fell, meanwhile, extending losses from the previous trading session when Moscow-listed equities were hurt by the fall in oil prices and the stronger U.S. currency.

An equity salesman at a Western bank said Russian shares looked overpriced and were due for a correction.

"Any reason such as falling oil prices or a correction on global markets will be used to take profits," the salesman said.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.5 percent to 1,031 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX was 1.4 percent lower at 1,637 points.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Vladimir Abramov and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Gareth Jones)