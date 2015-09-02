(Adds details and comment)
MOSCOW Sep 2 The Russian rouble fell on
Wednesday after a volatile day of trading, sinking in the
evening along with the oil price after U.S. oil inventory data
showed a large buildup in stockpiles.
At 1550 GMT, the rouble was 1 percent weaker against the
dollar at 67.54 and down 0.5 percent to 75.93
versus the euro.
The closely watched U.S. inventories data, which showed
crude stockpiles rising by an unexpectedly large amount, quashed
attempts by the oil price and rouble to recover.
After the data, international oil benchmark Brent
fell 2.5 percent on the day to $48.3 per barrel.
"Oil is back on the downtrend, that's the main story for the
rouble," said Tatiana Orlova, EM strategist at RBS in London.
Russian markets shrugged off a six-month extension of EU
sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis, as well as an
expansion of U.S. sanctions. They viewed the moves as
formalities that did not fundamentally change geopolitical
risks.
Sberbank CIB analysts noted that the rouble's rate against
the dollar is approximately three roubles stronger than it was
in January, when the oil price was at a similar level, which
"gives an idea of the extent to which Ukraine-related risk has
abated".
Russian share indexes were also dragged down by the U.S. oil
stocks data, having been up earlier in the day.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2 percent
to 789 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.4
percent lower at 1,697 points.
(Reporting By Jason Bush and Sujata Rao,; Editing by Larry
King)