UPDATE 2-Blackstone to buy EagleClaw Midstream for about $2 bln
* EagleClaw's assets include over 375 miles of gas pipelines (Adds background)
MOSCOW Nov 5 The Russian rouble slumped about 2.6 percent at market opening to a new all-time low against the dollar on Wednesday.
At 0710 GMT, the rouble was at 44.74 and lost 2.56 percent to trade at 55.89 versus the euro. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
April 17 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices on Monday said it entered a marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property website, to attract wealthy Chinese buyers looking to purchase homes in the United States.