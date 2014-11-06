MOSCOW Nov 6 The rouble weakened early on Thursday in volatile trade, hitting a new all-time low of over 45 roubles per dollar after strengthening slightly at the opening.

At 0708 GMT, the rouble was 0.73 percent weaker against the dollar at 45.27 and lost 1.05 percent to trade at 56.67 versus the euro.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)