(Updates after Merkel, c.bank statement)
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW Nov 11 The rouble resumed its dramatic
slide on Tuesday, a day after the Russian central bank floated
the currency that has been driven sharply lower by falling oil
prices and economic sanctions imposed over Russia's policy in
Ukraine.
Stability for the currency is one of the main achievements
of President Vladimir Putin's 14-year rule, and its slide has
revived memories of the currency collapse that shut banks and
wiped out the savings of Russians a year before he took power.
The currency has lost nearly 30 percent of its value against
the dollar so far this year, most of that in the last three
months as sanctions made it harder for banks and companies to
refinance debts and tumbling oil prices hurt government revenue.
A new threat to a two-month-old ceasefire in eastern Ukraine
has hurt hopes that sanctions could be lifted soon. Western
countries say that Putin has dispatched more troops to the
frontier with his neighbour in recent days and sent armoured
columns to defend enclaves the Kremlin now calls "new Russia".
Moscow denies its troops operate in Ukraine, although some
Russian soldiers have died fighting there. German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Tuesday there were no plans at present for
further economic sanctions on Russia, but there have also been
few signs of them being lifted soon.
The Russian central bank is trying to avert a repeat of the
rouble crash of 1998, which bankrupted the country's financial
system, impoverished its citizens and led to a period of
political turmoil that ended when Putin took power a year later.
The bank has a huge $430 billion cash pile of reserves. But
even that has limits, and after spending as much as $2.5 billion
a day to prop up the currency in recent weeks it announced last
week that it would halt regular interventions.
On Monday it officially set the currency free to float,
saying it would now target inflation rather than the exchange
rate, a step it had planned anyway by the end of the year.
Although regular interventions will stop, the bank said it
would keep the market in check and punish those betting against
the rouble by carrying out large, ad hoc interventions.
On Tuesday, the rouble lost around 1.4 percent against the
dollar by late afternoon, falling to 46.50
roubles per dollar after gains in the previous two sessions. It
lost 1.8 percent to trade at 57.79 versus the euro
.
Larger earlier losses were trimmed after Merkel's comments
and after the central bank said it would impose a new daily
limit of the equivalent of $2 billion on the amount of roubles
it would lend short term to banks for currency swaps.
The measure could support the rouble by restricting funds
used to buy dollars. Banks have usually sought less than $2
billion per day through the facility in the past. The central
bank said the limit would remain until the end of the month.
The currency was still above a record 48.65 to the dollar
set during wild swings on Friday, with traders now cautious
about testing the bank's firepower, especially after Putin
promised to avert a crash.
"The rouble gained yesterday on verbal interventions from
officials including President Vladimir Putin, but those words
have to be followed up by action. The market still expects more
from the central bank," said Yury Tulinov, head of research for
capital markets and investment banking at Rosbank.
The central bank, Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
have all spoken in support of the rouble in recent days, blaming
speculation by private banks for its slide.
Medvedev told a government meeting on Tuesday there were no
fundamental reasons for the rouble to weaken further and ruled
out restrictions on foreign currency sales.
SLIDING GROWTH
The rouble was also pushed down by further falls in the oil
price, hurting a country that relies for most of its income on
energy exports. Brent crude was off more than half a percent by
Moscow's late afternoon.
Analysts also said demand for dollars remained high, given
sanctions restricting Russian firms' access to international
capital markets. Companies need dollars to meet an onerous
foreign debt repayment schedule before the end of the year.
The central bank has already raised its key interest rate by
a cumulative 400 basis points this year and has
spent over $70 billion in interventions to defend the currency
and curb capital flight.
On Monday, the bank cut its economic growth forecasts to
almost zero for this and the next two years and predicted
sanctions would remain in place until the end of 2017.
David Kohl, a forex analyst at Swiss bank Julius Baer, was
even more pessimistic, saying his bank saw an economic
contraction of 0.5 percent in Russia next year.
"Russia's confrontational policies in Ukraine have worsened
fundamental headwinds, and the most recent decline in oil prices
has removed the last supporting pillar for the currency."
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Peter Graff)