(Updates prices, adds Yudayeva)
MOSCOW Nov 13 The rouble slipped on Thursday,
eating into gains made late in the previous session, as oil
prices hit new lows and the market watched to see whether the
central bank would be forced into more decisive action to defend
the currency.
At 1230 GMT, the Russian currency was about 0.9 percent
weaker against the dollar at 46.39 and had lost
1.5 percent to trade at 57.87 versus the euro.
The currency has swung wildly in recent days, buoyed at
times by statements from President Vladimir Putin and other
government officials that Russia would defend the rouble.
The central bank floated the rouble on Monday and has
discontinued its regular forex market interventions as part of a
long-term policy shift to target inflation instead of defending
the currency.
On Thursday, the bank's first deputy governor said the
central bank had altered its interventions strategy to "reduce
speculative pressure on the rouble."
Ksenia Yudayeva added the bank was against capital
restrictions and that it was worth discussing with exporters how
they sell their foreign currency earnings.
The rouble is down some 30 percent versus the dollar this
year, as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis have made it
harder for banks and companies to refinance debts and as
tumbling oil prices have hurt government revenue.
"Market participants are guessing about the central bank's
next policy step after heavy verbal interventions recently and
the limit imposed on FX swap operations," Maxim Korovin, a forex
analyst at VTB Capital, said in a note.
"In light of this, we think the rouble's relatively elevated
volatility could persist in the near term."
Falling prices for benchmark Brent crude, which
slipped below $80 a barrel on Thursday to a new four-year low
, weighed on the rouble, as did signs that a ceasefire in
eastern Ukraine was all but dead.
But hopes the approaching end-of-month tax period will
encourage Russia's exporters to convert their foreign currency
earnings into roubles at a relatively attractive rate kept
losses in check.
"The current levels of 46.00 to 46.50 are relatively fair
for the rouble given current oil prices and modest sales of
forex earnings," said Pavel Demeshchik, a forex trader at ING
Bank in Moscow.
"Oil will be the main fundamental factor influencing the
intra-day dynamics of the rouble, if there is a lack of news
from the conflict zone in Ukraine."
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov; Editing
by Elizabeth Piper and Catherine Evans)