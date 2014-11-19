(Adds details and comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW Nov 19 The rouble weakened on Wednesday,
dragged down by a renewed decline in the oil price following a
short-lived rally that had helped the Russian currency firm on
Tuesday.
At 0830 GMT, the rouble was 0.3 percent weaker against the
dollar at 47.07 and 0.6 percent weaker against
the euro at 59.04.
On Wednesday oil benchmark Brent was down slightly at around
$78.3, softening after a brief rally earlier in the
week, with all eyes on an OPEC meeting next week.
The rouble is expected to gain support during the coming
days from the monthly tax period requiring exporters to convert
foreign currency into roubles.
However, low forex market turnover of $3.6 billion on
Tuesday indicated that exporters are not yet selling significant
amounts, VTB Capital analyst Maxim Korovin said in a note.
Alfa Bank analyst Natalia Orlova said in a note that a
decision by the central bank to limit its provision of rouble
liquidity was positive for the Russian currency. On Tuesday the
bank had provided 2.7 trillion roubles ($57 billion) at a weekly
repo auction, below the 3.1 trillion demanded by banks.
"We ... welcome the CBR's actions and believe that limiting
the supply of rouble liquidity is a more effective way to
stabilise the FX market vs a rate hike per se," Orlova said,
predicting that the measure would help the rouble appreciate to
41 against the dollar by year-end.
Russian stocks were mixed, with the weaker oil price and
rouble weighing on the dollar-based RTS stock index. The
RTS was down 0.4 percent at 1,017 points while the rouble-based
MICEX index was flat at 1,520.
Shares in potash producer Uralkali were down 6
percent on Wednesday, following its announcement on Tuesday that
it had been forced to evacuate a major mine in the Perm region
because of a brine inflow.
