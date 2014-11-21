UPDATE 2-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
MOSCOW Nov 21 Russia's rouble opened stronger against both the dollar and the euro on Friday, building on gains made in the previous session thanks to end-of-month taxes and a recovery in oil prices.
At 0704 GMT, the rouble was around 0.4 percent stronger against the dollar at 45.97 and gained 0.4 percent to trade at 57.66 versus the euro.
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
BOSTON, May 1 The French parent of asset manager AllianceBernstein fired its longtime leader Peter Kraus, replacing him with a new chief executive and and new chairman, and overhauled the firm's board, according to a filing Monday that offered little explanation for the unexpected changes.