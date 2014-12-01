(Adds details and comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW Dec 1 The rouble fell about 4 percent on
Monday as the price of oil plunged again and despite talk that
the central bank was intervening for the first time since
floating the currency last month.
By 1315 GMT, it was down 3.8 percent at 52.41 against the
dollar and 3.5 percent lower at 65.39 versus the
euro, still on course for the biggest daily fall
since the 1998 financial crisis.
The rouble had lost about 6 percent during the session
against both currencies, plumbing all-time lows of 53.95 against
the dollar and 67.30 against the euro, as oil slid below $70 a
barrel - a big blow for the world's No. 2 oil exporter.
Oil benchmark Brent futures were hovering just above a
five-year low, at $69.6 per barrel, weighed down by weak
manufacturing data from China and last week's decision by OPEC
not to cut oil production to support prices.
OPEC's shock decision means markets are increasingly pricing
in the likelihood of cheap oil for an extended period, causing a
fundamental reassessment of Russian asset prices, analysts said.
Oil and gas account for about two thirds of Russia's exports
and half of federal budget revenues, making its economy and
asset prices heavily dependent on global energy prices.
Traders said the rouble's relatively sudden rally in the
afternoon pointed to central bank intervention. The central bank
declined to comment.
"The central bank is definitely in the market," said one
trader at a major Western bank in Moscow.
A financial market manager at a large Russian bank said,
"What is now happening - this is the central bank (selling
forex), judging by how sales are on the exchange,"
The central bank has not intervened in the foreign exchange
market since it floated the rouble on Nov. 10, saying it would
do so only if it considered the rouble's fall a threat to
financial stability.
"Well, let's see if the current collapse of the rouble is
considered such a threat," Profit investment house head analyst,
Gleb Zadoya, said in a morning note.
The rouble crashed through the psychologically significant,
and until recently unthinkable, level of 50 against the dollar
on Friday, bringing its losses since mid-year to 35 percent.
"Support for the rouble at present can only come from
stabilisation of the oil price. Other factors now look secondary
and of little significance," Globex Bank senior trader Igor
Zelentsov said in a note.
Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash said in a note that he was
surprised by the lack of central bank intervention since its
decision to float the rouble last month.
"Logically one only has to conclude that the weaker rouble
is part of the Russian authorities' policy responses to lower
oil prices and sanctions (over Ukraine) as it helps prop up
growth and helps keep the budget on track by boosting the rouble
value of dollar oil revenues," he said.
The plunging rouble had mixed implications for Russian stock
indexes, hurting the dollar-based RTS but boosting the
rouble-based MICEX, a pattern that has been become familiar over
recent weeks as the falling rouble takes centre stage.
The RTS was down 1.4 percent to 961 points, having
touched a five-year low of 930. In contrast the rouble-based
MICEX was up 4 percent to 1,595 points, a 2014 high.
