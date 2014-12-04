(Adds fall in oil price, comment, updates prices)
By Jason Bush and Vladimir Abramov
MOSCOW Dec 4 Russian asset prices fell sharply
on Thursday after a state-of-the-nation speech from Russian
President Vladimir Putin left investors unimpressed by promised
reforms, and oil prices resumed their decline.
By 1430 GMT, the rouble was 1.6 percent weaker on the day at
53.37 versus the dollar and 2 percent weaker at
65.71 against the euro.
The rouble had been up about 1.1 percent against both
currencies and dropped after Putin began his speech, repeating
his long-standing criticisms of Western policy towards Ukraine
and defending Russia's actions towards its neighbour.
The rouble staged a weak rally when the Russian president
began elaborating about pro-business reforms, including an
amnesty on capital returning to Russia, a freeze on higher
taxes, and an easing of regulations for small businesses.
Putin also called for "harsh" measures against currency
speculators, without giving details.
The Russian central bank said later that it was only
considering economic measures, not administarive restrictions,
against speculators, but that it would request an investigation
if its saw signs of market manipulation.
However, by the end of the speech the rouble was in negative
territory as markets were unimpressed by what Putin said about
the Ukraine crisis and by what he said about economic reforms.
"Net-net, not seeing any new big ideas in this speech which
are going to help the Russian economy, or ease market pressure
on Russian assets. This is old school, Cold War stuff," Standard
Bank analyst Tim Ash said in a note.
The rouble had seen strong gains in the morning, when the
central bank published a statement that reiterated its readiness
to intervene in the market to defend the currency, and cut its
interest rate on foreign currency repo loans designed to address
forex shortages.
The bank has resumed interventions this week, with $700
million in forex sales on Monday. Traders said the bank had
intervened by a similar amount on Wednesday. The bank releases
data on interventions with a two-day delay.
Analysts and traders expressed scepticism over the impact of
the central bank support measures, given heavy demand for
foreign currency to repay debt of more than $30 billion this
month.
"The modest volume of interventions by the regulator is for
now insufficient given the risk of (price) declines on the oil
market and the lack of internal supporting factors for the
rouble," Zenit Bank economist Vladimir Evstifeev said in a note.
Russian stock indexes also shed gains during Putin's speech,
and declined further still in later trading as global oil
benchmark Brent headed back below $70 a barrel.
By 1430 GMT the dollar-based RTS index was down 2.1
percent to 929 points, while the rouble-based MICEX index
was down 0.8 percent at 1,594 points.
The RTS had been up 2 percent on the day, and MICEX up 0.7
percent, when Putin's speech began.
(Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Louise
Ireland)