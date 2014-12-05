UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
MOSCOW Dec 5 The Russian rouble firmed against both the dollar and the euro in early trading on Friday, after opening slightly weaker.
At 0707 GMT, the roubles was 1.9 percent stronger on the day at 53.26 against the dollar and 2.1 percent firmer at 66.10 versus the euro.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
* Q1 property investment +9.1 pct y/y, housing starts +11.6 pct