Box Office: 'Latin Lover' Tops 'The Circle,' 'Fate of the Furious' Rides to Third Straight No. 1
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
MOSCOW Dec 8 The Russian rouble weakened on opening on Monday, tracking down a weaker oil price.
At 0705 GMT the rouble was 1.2 percent down against the dollar at 53.16. (Reporting By Maria Kisyelova, writing by Jason Bush)
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
* Industries Qatar outperforms on Qatar Petroleum deal with unit