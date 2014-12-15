* Rouble down 50 pct vs dollar in 2014
MOSCOW, Dec 15 The rouble plunged around 10
percent against the dollar on Monday, its sharpest fall since
1998, and Russian assets sold off across markets, testing the
firepower of the central bank and posing a major challenge for
President Vladimir Putin.
Traders said the slump in the rouble, down 50 percent
against the dollar this year, forced the central bank to
intervene in the market on Monday to defend it against the
threat of new U.S. sanctions over Ukraine, tumbling oil prices
and one-sided bets that the currency would fall.
Intervention has become a near-daily routine since the start
of the month. Neither rate hikes nor tough talk from senior
policymakers have been able to stem the currency's decline.
Putin's popularity, based partly on providing stability and
prosperity, is at risk from the rouble's decline, which is
stoking already galloping inflation and damaging Russia's
credibility among investors.
On Monday, the rouble weakened beyond 60 roubles per dollar
for the first time, hitting a record low of 64.44 to the dollar
on the Moscow Exchange, almost 10 percent weaker than the
previous close, and 78.87 versus the euro.
In U.S. trading, the rouble sank further to 65.90 to the
dollar after it broke through the upper limits of a price
boundary set by the Moscow Exchange, meaning the exchange did
not accept offers above 64.4459 in the evening session.
The dollar-denominated RTS share index closed down
10 percent at a five-year low and Russian companies' dollar
bonds sold off.
Three traders told Reuters the central bank probably
intervened after the rouble passed 61 roubles per dollar. One
said the bank probably sold around $1 billion to briefly bring
the rouble back to 60 to the dollar.
"Expectations are strongly weighted for the rouble to
weaken," said Vladimir Pantyushin, a forex and fixed income
strategist at Sberbank CIB. "We would need a lot to reverse this
trend."
The bank has spent close to $80 billion propping up the
rouble this year, including over $5 billion this month. It has
raised its main lending rate 5 percentage points this year in
response to Ukraine-related market turmoil.
It said on Monday the Russian economy would likely contract
in the first quarter of next year and that it could shrink by
around 4.5 percent in 2015 as a whole if oil prices average $60
a barrel.
UKRAINE PAIN
A bill passed by the U.S. Congress after Russian markets
closed on Friday set out tougher sanctions on Moscow, putting
pressure on Russian assets.
U.S. President Barack Obama has not signed the bill into law
and has opposed further sanctions on Russia unless Europe joins
in, but the draft law nevertheless soured the market mood.
Crude oil prices came under renewed pressure on Monday, and
Brent hit five-year lows of nearly $60 a barrel. That in
turn hurt the rouble because sales of oil and gas are Russia's
chief source of export revenue.
"Unless the situation in Ukraine improves and we see a big
change in oil prices it's not trivial to go in and buy Russia,"
said Bhanu Baweja, head of emerging market strategy at UBS in
London.
The shock from the weaker rouble rippled throughout other
markets. The dollar-based RTS index ended down 10.1
percent at 718 points and the rouble-traded MICEX closed
down 1.9 percent to 1,431 points.
The cost of insuring exposure to Russian debt jumped to 536
basis points on Monday, the highest since March 2009 and well
beyond the 500 mark hit earlier in the day, data from Markit
showed.
