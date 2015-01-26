MOSCOW Jan 26 The Russian rouble fell sharply on opening on Monday, following a weekend of violence in eastern Ukraine and threats of further Western sanctions against Russia.

At 0710 GMT the rouble was down 2.2 percent against the dollar at 65.65 and 2.1 percent weaker against the euro at 73.74. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)