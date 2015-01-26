Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
MOSCOW Jan 26 The Russian rouble fell sharply on opening on Monday, following a weekend of violence in eastern Ukraine and threats of further Western sanctions against Russia.
At 0710 GMT the rouble was down 2.2 percent against the dollar at 65.65 and 2.1 percent weaker against the euro at 73.74. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japan and China will hold their first bilateral financial dialogue in two years on Saturday to discuss risks to Asia's economic outlook, such as the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump and tension over North Korea, officials said.