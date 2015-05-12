MOSCOW May 12 Russia's rouble opened little
changed on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend, weakening
slightly against the dollar but gaining against the euro.
At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.1 percent weaker against the
dollar at 51.09 but gained 0.1 percent to trade
at 57.17 versus the euro.
Brent crude oil, an important driver for all Russian
assets, was trading 0.1 percent higher on the day at around $65
a barrel, little changed from its close on Friday.
