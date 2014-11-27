MOSCOW Nov 27 The Russian rouble rallied on Thursday after the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko had spoken on the telephone about the situation in southeast Ukraine.

At 1248 GMT the rouble was up 0.5 percent on the day against both the dollar and the euro, at 47.17 and 58.90 respectively, reversing earlier losses caused by a fall in oil prices. (Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)