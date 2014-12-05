BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
MOSCOW Dec 5 The dollar-based RTS index of Russian stocks fell below 900 points on Friday for the first time since 2009.
The index hit a a five-year low of 893 points but then saw a quick recovery, helped by a sudden strengthening of the rouble. At 1304 GMT the RTS was at 912 points, down 0.7 percent on the day.
(Reporting By Jason Bush)
TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Monday, largely tracking regional shares and unnerved by the U.S. Treasury's decision to keep Taiwan on a monitoring list for its trade practices. The U.S. Treasury last week maintained that Taiwan's material current account surplus merited Taiwan to stay on its monitoring list, though it dropped a second criterion that Taiwan had met in October of one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets. "Treasury ur