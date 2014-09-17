BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 17 Shares in Russia's Sistema holding company dropped 28 percent at the opening on Wednesday after its chairman was placed under house arrest and accused of money-laundering.
Shares in the Bashneft oil company, one of Sistema's main assets, slid 13 percent by 0610 GMT while the broad rouble-denominated MICEX was down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan