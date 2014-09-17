(Writes through, updates prices)
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, Sept 17 Shares in sprawling Russian
holding company Sistema plummeted over 30 percent on
Wednesday after its billionaire chairman was placed under house
arrest, wiping more than $2 billion in value off the company.
Russian investigators accused Sistema's Vladimir
Yevtushenkov of money laundering late on Tuesday in connection
with his company's acquisition of up-and-coming oil producer
Bashneft.
The charges against Yevtushenkov, one of Russia's richest
men, raised fears of a return to the bad old days of asset grabs
by the Russian state and drew comparisons to the fate of former
oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky who was jailed for a decade.
It comes at a time when investor confidence in Russia has
been damaged by Western financial sanctions imposed over the
conflict in Ukraine.
Sistema, which also controls Russia's biggest mobile phone
operator MTS , says it considers the
accusations against its chairman baseless.
By 1040 GMT, Sistema's Moscow-listed shares were down 32
percent, slashing the company's market capitalisation by some
100 billion roubles ($2.6 billion). In London Sistema's global
depositary receipts fell 34 percent.
The incident dampened the wider mood for Russian shares
somewhat. The rouble-denominated MICEX index was about 2 percent
lower than Tuesday's close, with big companies Gazprom and
Rosneft off about 1 percent and Sberbank flat.
RISK ESCALATES
"Such a dramatic turn of events comes as a surprise
regardless of the market knowing there was an open investigation
into the privatisation of Bashkir Oil and Energy Group,"
Sberbank CIB investment bank wrote in a note, referring to the
oil company that later became Bashneft.
"The risk of a change in the shareholder structure of
Bashneft escalates, a risk that now spreads to Sistema's other
assets," the bank wrote.
Among Sistema's main assets, Bashneft shares slid 22
percent, while MTS was down 7 percent. Dollar bonds issued by
Sistema and MTS also plunged.
The Moscow Exchange responded to the panic selling of
Sistema assets by temporarily restricting trading in shares of
the holding company and Bashneft.
"Clearly all this comes at a particularly inopportune time
for Russian markets, given concern over developments in Ukraine,
the imposition of Western sanctions, and also the weak
underlying growth story in Russia," said Timothy Ash, chief
emerging markets analyst for Standard Bank in London.
Russia's rouble currency stabilised after sharp falls over
the previous week thanks to a new overnight dollar-rouble swap
facility launched by the Russian central bank.
The rouble had been hitting record lows against the dollar,
reflecting Russian banks' growing thirst for the U.S. currency
at a time when Western sanctions have restricted dollar
financing from abroad.
"The decision was very timely as dollar shortage on the
domestic FX market deepened in recent days," said Oleg Kouzmin,
economist for Russia and CIS at Renaissance Capital bank.
On Wednesday, the rouble was only slightly weaker against
both the dollar and the euro after moving sharply higher in late
trading on Tuesday when the new facility was announced. At 1045
GMT, the rouble was 0.06 percent weaker against the dollar at
38.35 and lost 0.12 percent to trade at 49.69
versus the euro.
