MOSCOW, April 28 Shares in Russian oil company
Rosneft fell on Monday after the United States announced
sanctions against its chief executive, Igor Sechin, over the
Ukraine crisis.
At 0415 GMT, Rosneft's shares were down 2.1 percent although
prices rose on the Moscow stock exchanges after Washington said
no listed Russian company was included in a list of enterprises
to be hit by sanctions.
Sechin is an ally of President Vladimir Putin.
The rouble-traded MICEX was up 0.7 percent to 1,289.5
points. The dollar-denominated RTS index was trading 1.2
percent higher at 1,132.9 points.
