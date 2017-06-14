MOSCOW, June 14 Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp is recalling 4,531 Mazda 5 cars sold in Russia between February 2005 and September 2010, Russia's standards agency, Rosstandart, said on Wednesday.

The company will fix an issue with the front passenger air bag deactivation switch, Rosstandart said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)