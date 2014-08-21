MOSCOW Aug 21 Russian food safety watchdog
Rospotrebnadzor will start conducting checks at McDonald's
restaurants in the southern Krasnodar region next week, local
watchdog official Irina Voronkova told Reuters.
She declined to give the reason for the checks.
On Wednesday, the agency ordered the suspension of
operations at four McDonald's restaurants in Moscow over what it
said were "numerous" sanitary law breaches. It is also
conducting unscheduled checks at McDonald's restaurants in the
Ural mountains region of Sverdlovsk.
(Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova; Writing by Polina Devitt;
Editing by Christian Lowe)