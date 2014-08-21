MOSCOW Aug 21 Russia's food safety watchdog is
conducting checks at McDonald's restaurants in the Tatarstan
region and will begin scheduled checks at its outlets in the
region of Bashkortostan later this month, Interfax news agency
reported on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the agency ordered the suspension of
operations at four McDonald's restaurants in Moscow over what it
said were "numerous" sanitary law breaches. It is also
conducting unscheduled checks at McDonald's restaurants in the
Ural mountains region of Sverdlovsk and plans checks in the
southern Krasnodar region next week.
