MOSCOW Aug 28 McDonald's has temporary
closed three more restaurants in Russia following mass
unscheduled inspections by Russia's food safety watchdog, the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
The state agency previously closed three McDonald's
restaurants in Moscow, one in Stavropol and one in Yekaterinburg
in the Urals region, and unveiled sweeping checks at its outlets
across the country.
The watchdog said it ordered the closures for sanitary
reasons, but they coincided with heightened tensions over the
Ukraine crisis, in which the United States and European Union
have imposed sanctions on Russia and Moscow has hit back by
banning a wide range of Western food imports.
McDonald's said a restaurant in Serpukhov in Moscow region
was now also temporarily closed, as well as two restaurants in
Sochi.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)