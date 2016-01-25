MOSCOW Jan 25 McDonald's plans to open
more than 60 restaurants in Russia in 2016, increasing the pace
of expansion from last year, after its focus on local suppliers
and affordable menus has proved successful in an economic
crisis.
"The eating-out industry has been stagnating since the
beginning of 2015 but we have seen significant growth of our
market share as we continued expansion," Khamzat Khasbulatov,
chief executive of McDonald's Russia, told a news conference.
He said the company had to make "serious adjustments" to its
business model after sanctions and the weakening of the rouble
put pressure on its margins.
"The development of local supply has played a big role in
supporting our profitability," he said on Monday.
In 2016, capital spending will focus on modernisation and
further investment in local supply as well as new openings.
The U.S. fast-food chain, which has been present in Russia
for 26 years, has steadily increased the share of local supply
to 85 percent.
Khasbulatov said the company hoped to achieve full
localisation, helping smooth out the impact of currency swings
and Russia's food import ban.
"It's important to localise not only food processing but
also production," he said.
"In terms of capital allocation, Russia remains an
interesting region ... within the (McDonald's) system," he told
reporters.
"The foundation that we've built allows us to look in the
future with a big optimism ... and to prepare for even more
intense development."
McDonalds opened 59 restaurants in Russia in 2015.
Khasbulatov said the company had been raising prices below
broader inflation and would continue with this strategy to
remain competitive.
