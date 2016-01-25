* McDonald's says business holding up well in Russia
* Plans to open more than 60 restaurants this year
By Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar
MOSCOW, Jan 25 McDonald's plans to
increase investment in Russia and open more restaurants this
year after a focus on local suppliers and affordable menus
helped it to weather an economic crisis.
Russia's economy, hit by weak oil prices and sanctions over
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, contracted by 3.7 percent
in 2015. Economic indicators suggest the slump is far from over
and consumers, facing high inflation, may cut spending further.
"The eating-out industry has been stagnating since the
beginning of 2015 but we have seen significant growth of our
market share as we continued expansion," said Khamzat
Khasbulatov, chief executive of McDonald's Russia.
The U.S. fast-food chain also picked up customers from other
casual dining rivals as it deferred price increases when a slump
in the rouble and Moscow's ban on many Western foodstuff
inflated the cost of supplies, he said.
In 2016, it plans to open more than 60 restaurants, compared
with 59 in 2015. The cost of investments in new openings and
refurbishment of older restaurants will rise to about 9 billion
roubles ($113 million) from 8 billion in 2015.
Khasbulatov also said the company had fully recovered from
an unprecedented series of regulatory checks in 2014 when it had
to temporarily shut many of its restaurants. The closures were
viewed broadly as a retaliation by Moscow for Western
sanctions.
The company had planned to spend 6 billion roubles in 2015
but exceeded that figure as it opened more restaurants than
planned, although its profitability declined. It did not give
specific profit figures.
"You cannot immediately offset a hike in (supplier) prices
with an increase in menu prices, it's a long process. Of course
it hits profitability... but our profitability remains within
acceptable limits," Khasbulatov told Reuters at the company's
annual news conference.
At a group level, McDonald's reported better-than-expected
quarterly same-restaurant sales as the launch of all-day
breakfasts proved a hit with diners in the United States and
demand continued to recover in China.
McDonald's, which has 543 restaurants in Russia, has over
the past 26 years increased the share of local suppliers to 85
percent. Khasbulatov said it aimed eventually to source all
supplies locally, helping smooth out the impact of currency
swings and import restrictions.
"The development of local supply has played a big role in
supporting our profitability. But it's important to localise not
only food processing but also production," he said, adding he
hoped to replace potato imports with local supplies after 2017.
Last August, McDonald's signed its second deal with a
Russian franchisee and Khasbulatov said on Monday that more
deals would likely follow soon. It has mainly focused on
developing its own restaurants in the country.
($1 = 79.4948 roubles)
